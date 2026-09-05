Mohanlal’s new movie Operation Ganga announced, know cast

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New Delhi: Superstar Mohanlal’s upcoming film Operation Ganga, previously known as L367 has been announced on social media.

The film is bringing a real-life national mission which was launched by the Indian government to evacuate Indian citizens, including thousands of students, from Ukraine after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in 2022.

The film wants to showcase the events that took place in the mission on the big screen and want people to know about the mission. It will show the challenges involved in bringing stranded Indian citizens back home from a conflict zone.

The film is directed by filmmaker Vishnu Mohan who won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam for Meppadiyan. It is produced by Gokulam Gopalan and co-produced by Baiju Gopalan and V. C. Praveen.

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This film makers another collaboration between the superstar and the National Award-winning filmmaker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)