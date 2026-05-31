Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 box office collection witnesses weekend rise on Day 10

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Kochi: The Drishyam 3 film is a decade old franchise and has finally released its third part in theatres on May 21. The film witnesses weekend rise on its tenth day in the theatres.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 collects Rs 5.05 crore with 2,570 shows. It earns 17.4 percent more than day ninth collection. The total India net collection has reached Rs 91.30 crore adding today’s collection.

The film collected Rs 6 crore overseas taking the total worldwide gross collection to Rs 113.75 crore.

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The film directed by Jeethu Joseph features, Mohanlal alongside Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajon, Siddique, Murali Gopy, and Asha Sarath.

The first part of the film released in the year 2013 and was a successful film and performed well even at the box office. After its success the film was remade in different languages such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil, and also internationally in Sinhalese and Chinese.

The ‘Drishyam’ franchise follows the struggle of Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General (IG) of Police goes missing.