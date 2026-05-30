Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 box office collection witnesses drop on Day 9

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Kochi: The Drishyam 3 film is a decade old franchise and has finally released its third part in theatres on May 21. The film witness a drop on its ninth day in the theatres.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collects Rs 4.30 crore net in India across 2,524 shows. It shows a 35.3 percent drop as compared to previous day’s collection.

Reports say, India net stands strong at Rs 86.25 crore and India gross at Rs 100.08 crore. Coming to the worldwide collection, the film has earned Rs 6.00 crore taking the total gross to Rs 109.00 crore.

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The film directed by Jeethu Joseph features, Mohanlal alongside Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajon, Siddique, Murali Gopy, and Asha Sarath.

The first part of the film released in the year 2013 and was a successful film and performed well even at the box office. After its success the film was remade in different languages such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil, and also internationally in Sinhalese and Chinese.

The ‘Drishyam’ franchise follows the struggle of Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General (IG) of Police goes missing.