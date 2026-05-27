Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 box office collection slows down on Day 6

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Kochi: The film is a decade old franchise and has finally released its third part in theatres on May 21. The film had gained mix reviews but managed to make amazing start even on weekday.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film experiences slow earning on the sixth day. It collects Rs 7.70 crore net in India across 4,668 showsand a drop from what it had collected yesterday.

Coming to the worldwide collection, the film collected Rs 6 crore overseas taking the total gross to Rs 90.70 crore. Combining both domestic box office earnings, worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 170.32 crore.

The film collected Rs 5.50 crore from Malayalam, Rs 0.60 crore Rs 0.25 crore and Rs 0.10 crore from Telugu, Tamil and Kannada respectively.

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The film became the first Malayalam film to cross the Rs 50 crore mark. However Drishyam 2 had direct OTT release on Amazon Prime during the time of COVID-19 Pandemic in 2021.

The first part of the film released in the year 2013 and was a successful film and performed well even at the box office. After its success the film was remade in different languages such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil, and also internationally in Sinhalese and Chinese.

The ‘Drishyam’ franchise follows the struggle of Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General (IG) of Police goes missing.