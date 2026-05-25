Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 box office collection maintains solid momentum on Day 4

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Kochi: The film is a decade old franchise and has finally released its third part in theatres on May 21. The film had gained mix reviews but managed to make amazing start even on weekday.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film continues to maintain solid momentum and earned Rs 11.84 crore nett in India with 4,449 shows on fourth day. This collection takes the total domestic nett collection to Rs 52.44 and India gross at Rs 61.14 crore.

The film became the first Malayalam film to cross the Rs 50 crore mark. However Drishyam 2 had direct OTT release on Amazon Prime during the time of COVID-19 Pandemic in 2021.

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The first part of the film released in the year 2013 and was a successful film and performed well even at the box office. After its success the film was remade in different languages such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil, and also internationally in Sinhalese and Chinese.

The ‘Drishyam’ franchise follows the struggle of Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General (IG) of Police goes missing.