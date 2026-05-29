Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 8, crosses Rs 200 crore mark in first week

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Kochi: The film is a decade old franchise and has finally released its third part in theatres on May 21. It has successfully crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in just one week. It becomes the first Malayalam film to hit this milestone this fast.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collects Rs 6.50 crore net in India across 3,453 shows. Despite reduction in the count from the previous days it still managed to attract large audience to the theatres.

The film collected Rs 5.70 crore from Malayalam across 2,136 shows. It collected Rs 0.04 crore Rs 0.02 crore and Rs 0.02 crore from Telugu, Tamil and Kannada respectively.

Drishyam 3’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 81.80 crore, while the India gross collection has climbed to Rs 94.91 crore.

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Coming to the film’s overseas collection, it earns Rs 5.50 crore taking the worldwide cross to Rs 103 crore. Combining both of them it stands with a total of Rs 197.91 crore.

The film directed by Jeethu Joseph features, Mohanlal alongside Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajon, Siddique, Murali Gopy, and Asha Sarath.

The first part of the film released in the year 2013 and was a successful film and performed well even at the box office. After its success the film was remade in different languages such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil, and also internationally in Sinhalese and Chinese.

The ‘Drishyam’ franchise follows the struggle of Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General (IG) of Police goes missing.