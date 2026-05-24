Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 3, hits Rs 100 crore global mark

Advertisement

Kochi: The film is a decade old franchise and has finally released its third part in theatres on May 21. The film had gained mix reviews but managed to make amazing start even on weekday.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 13.7 crore nett in India with 5,185 shows on third day. This collection takes the total domestic nett collection to Rs 40.60 crore and gross worldwide stands at Rs 117.17 crore.

Amid the film’s successful run, Mohanlal thanked audiences for

Mohanlal thanked his fans following the film’s success on his official X account, the message reads, “Thank you for carrying this journey with us for 13 years. ❤️ Your love, support, and belief in this story continue to humble us every day. #Drishyam3 running successfully in theatres near you.”

Look at the post here:

Advertisement

Thank you for carrying this journey with us for 13 years. ❤️ Your love, support, and belief in this story continue to humble us every day.#Drishyam3 running successfully in theatres near you.@jeethu4ever @antonypbvr @KumarMangat @jayantilalgada @AbhishekPathakk… pic.twitter.com/eIo0vLtKdE — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) May 23, 2026



The film became the first Malayalam film to cross the Rs 50 crore mark. However Drishyam 2 had direct OTT release on Amazon Prime during the time of COVID-19 Pandemic in 2021.

The first part of the film released in the year 2013 and was a successful film and performed well even at the box office. After its success the film was remade in different languages such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil, and also internationally in Sinhalese and Chinese.

The ‘Drishyam’ franchise follows the struggle of Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General (IG) of Police goes missing.