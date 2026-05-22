Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 1, collects Rs 15 crore in India

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Kochi: Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph starts with an impressive collection of Rs 15 crore in India on the first day.

The film is a decade old franchise and has finally released its third part in theatres on May 21. The film had gained mix reviews but managed to make amazing start even on weekday.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film’s gross collection in India stands at Rs 18.37 crore. The oversea gross stands at a total of Rs 25 crore, making its worldwide total to Rs 43.37 crore.

The film collected Rs 13.70 crore in Malayalam, Rs 1.50 crore and Rs 0.45 crore in Telugu and Tamil respectively.

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The film became the first Malayalam film to cross the Rs 50 crore mark. However Drishyam 2 had direct OTT release on Amazon Prime during the time of COVID-19 Pandemic in 2021.

The first part of the film released in the year 2013 and was a successful film and performed well even at the box office. After its success the film was remade in different languages such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil, and also internationally in Sinhalese and Chinese.

The ‘Drishyam’ franchise follows the struggle of Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General (IG) of Police goes missing.