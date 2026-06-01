“Miss you Katrina,” react fans as Ucha Lamba Kad remix features Akshay Kumar opposite Disha Patani

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Mumbai: ‘Uncha Lamba Kad’ from the 2007 hit film Welcome remains a fan favourite even after all these years. The sizzling chemistry between Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar was one of the biggest highlights of the track, and fans still talk about their on-screen pairing years later.

With the release of the song’s revamped version in ‘Welcome 3’, fans were excited to see the classic track return. While the remix features Akshay Kumar alongside Disha Patani and has been appreciated for its fresh energy, many viewers admitted they missed Katrina Kaif’s presence in the song.

“No one can replace katrina kaif in uchha lamba kad song,” a social media user commented.

“We miss Katrina Kaif,” another user wrote.

“Miss you Katrina,” a fan wrote.

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Here’s the complete video of the new version of the song

Directed by Ahmed Khan ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ boasts of a massive ensemble cast of over 30 actors including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Daler Mehndi, Farida Jalal, Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Kiran Kumar, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Nawab Shah, Urvashi Rautela, Puneet Issar, Arjun Firoz Khan, Late Pankaj Dheer, Sudesh Berry, Hemant Pandey, Zakir Hussain, and Sayaji Shinde.

The first instalment starred Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. It was released in 2007.The second instalment, titled ‘Welcome Back’, was released in 2015. Actors John Abraham and Shruti Haasan replaced Akshay and Katrina in the second part. Both films were helmed by Anees Bazmee.

(Source: ANI)