Miss World 2026 Finale: India’s Nikita Porwal vies for coveted crown in Vietnam

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New Delhi: The stage is set for the Miss World 2026 finale, which will take place in Vietnam today, with contestants from across the globe competing for the prestigious crown.

Representing India at the global pageant is Nikita Porwal, who will compete for the coveted Miss World crown. The grand finale, featuring 111 contestants, will be streamed live on JioHotstar from 5:30 pm IST.

Miss World 2025 winner Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand will crown her successor at the end of the event. On March 25, 2026, the Miss World Organisation announced that the 73rd Miss World edition will take place in Vietnam.

India’s Manushi Chhillar won the Miss World title in 2017, and now all eyes will be on Nikita Porwal.

Nikita, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, rose to prominence after winning the Femina Miss India World crown in 2024. Before entering the world of beauty pageants, she began her career as a television anchor and later worked in theatre.

Nikita travelled to Vietnam earlier this month to prepare for the prestigious international pageant, where she has represented India through various events and appearances.

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For the Miss World Dances of the World event, Nikita made a striking appearance in a regal black-and-gold ensemble. She wore a sculpted blouse adorned with delicate gold body chains, paired with a multicoloured draped skirt featuring a thigh-high slit.

She completed the look with traditional gold jewellery, including a maang tikka, oversized earrings, stacked bangles, armlets, a waist chain and anklets. Her hair was styled in a long braid embellished with gold ornaments.

Among the contestants competing alongside India’s Nikita Porwal are Olivija Sponovskis of Australia, Samanzar Sayeed of Bangladesh, Gabriela Botelho of Brazil, Indira Ampiot of France, Audrey Bianca Callista of Indonesia, Yui Kawana of Japan, Taanusiya Chetty of Malaysia, Luna Luitel of Nepal, Asia Rose Simpson of the Philippines and Grace Richardson of England.

The Miss World 2026 finale will be streamed live exclusively on JioHotstar on September 5 from 5:30 pm onwards.

(Source: ANI)