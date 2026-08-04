‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ unveils first song ‘Do Numbari’

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Mumbai: Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios have unveiled ‘Do Numbari’, the first song from the soundtrack of ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’, marking the beginning of the film’s music campaign ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on September 4, 2026.

The high-energy track is composed, written and sung by Haryanvi music sensation Dhanda Nyoliwala, who makes his official Bollywood music debut with the release.

The song also marks a significant milestone for Excel Entertainment as it becomes the first-ever release under Excel Music, the production house’s newly launched in-house music label.

Known for his chart-topping Haryanvi tracks and distinctive musical style, Dhanda Nyoliwala makes his debut in Hindi cinema.

‘Do Numbari’ blends his trademark energy with the gritty and high-stakes world of ‘Mirzapur’, introducing audiences to the film’s musical landscape ahead of its theatrical debut.

Announcing the release, the makers said, “Ahead of the theatrical release of one of the year’s most anticipated films, Mirzapur: The Movie, Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios today unveiled Do Numbari, the first song from the film’s soundtrack album,” in a press statement.

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The statement further added, “Composed, written and sung by Dhanda Nyoliwala, one of the biggest names in the Haryanvi music industry, the high-energy track marks his much-awaited Bollywood debut and becomes the first-ever release under Excel Music, Excel Entertainment’s newly launched music label.”

The film adapts the hugely popular Mirzapur franchise for the big screen, taking audiences back to the world established in Season 1. The story brings back several of the franchise’s most recognisable characters, including Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu).

Alongside the lead trio, the ensemble cast includes Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal S Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Chaudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release in Hindi and Telugu on September 4, 2026. Before that, the makers are set to launch the official trailer on August 11, offering audiences their first extended glimpse into the cinematic adaptation of the acclaimed franchise.

(Source: ANI)