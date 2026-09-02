Mirzapur: The Movie to hit theatres this Friday, know cast

Advertisement

Mumbai: The beloved world of ‘Mirzapur,’ a celebrated streaming series, is about to make its grand debut on the big screen with its film ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ that is all set to hit the theatres on September 4.

The language in which the film will be premiered is Hindi and Telugu. After the film’s theatrical run, it will be available for streaming on Prime Video for members in India and over 240 countries and territories, just eight weeks after its release.

The film adapts the hugely popular Mirzapur franchise for the big screen, taking audiences back to the world established in Season 1. The story brings back several of the franchise’s most recognisable characters, including Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu).

Advertisement

Alongside the lead trio, the ensemble cast includes Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal S Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Chaudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.