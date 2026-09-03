Mirzapur: The movie crosses 55,000 tickets in advance bookings

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Mumbai: The forthcoming theatrical movie, Mirzapur: The Movie is receiving a good response. Nearly 55,000 tickets were sold in the national cinema chains for the movie’s opening day.

As per reports, movie had sold tickets on these chains – PVR INOX and Cinepolis.

With another day left for the release, the number of advance bookings is likely to go up and the film’s expected to cross the 1 lakh-ticket mark in national chains.

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The movie will feature original cast members, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, and Rajesh Tailang.

It will also have the new characters of Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Sonal Chauhan, and Sushant Singh, added reports.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the movie is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel entertainment production, Mirzapur: The Movie will be released on September 4, 2026.