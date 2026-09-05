Mirzapur: The Movie becomes the fourth highest box office opener, collects Rs 24 crore

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New Delhi: Mirzapur: The Movie had a good opening at the box office. The Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu and Ravi Kishan-starrer minted approximately 24.75 crore net in India in the first day.

With a September 4, 2026 release the movie stands at being the 4th highest Hindi opener of 2026; crossing, Awarapan 2. The numbers are a result of the widespread appeal of the Mirzapur franchise; and it’s established fandom.

The film, directed by Gurmeet Singh, brings a series of familiar faces from the show, and transitions the crime drama of the franchise on a much bigger scale.

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The language in which the film will be premiered is Hindi and Telugu. After the film’s theatrical run, it will be available for streaming on Prime Video for members in India and over 240 countries and territories, just eight weeks after its release.

The film adapts the hugely popular Mirzapur franchise for the big screen, taking audiences back to the world established in Season 1. The story brings back several of the franchise’s most recognisable characters, including Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu).

Alongside the lead trio, the ensemble cast includes Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal S Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Chaudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.