‘Mere Hero Hai Woh’ song from ‘Haiwaan’ sheds light on father’s unconditional love; Check song here

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Mumbai: The makers of Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Haiwaan’ have released the first song from the film on Wednesday. The song is titled ‘Mere Hero Hai Woh.’

The song is composed by Pritam and sung by Shaan and Vanika Nayak. The lyrics were penned by Javed Akhtar.

The song offered a glimpse of the bond shared between Saif Ali Khan’s character and Pahal Chaudhary (the little girl), signifying the father-daughter bond in the film. In the video, Saif Ali Khan was seen fulfilling his fatherly duties for Pahal despite facing the challenge of being blind.

Zee Music Company shared the song on their Instagram handle. While sharing the song, makers wrote, “A melody as tender as childhood. A love as timeless as a father’s.”

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Starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, Haiwaan is an edge-of-the-seat thriller directed by Priyadarshan, with Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles.

‘Haiwaan’ is produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn. The film releases theatrically on September 11, 2026, with music by Zee Music Company.

(Source: ANI)