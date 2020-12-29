ram charan covid positive
Ram Charan Tej

Mega Telugu Star Ram Charan Tests Covid Positive

By KalingaTV Bureau

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Ram Charan has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor shared about his health on social media letting his fans and well wishers know about it on his Twitter account today. In his tweet he has stated that he is asymptomatic and hopes to get well soon.

The actor had recently wrapped up his upcoming film RRR that is directed by SS Rajamouli.

After Ram Charan tweeted that he has been tested Covid positive, his fans flooded with messages  all over the social media wishing him good wishes and luck for his speedy recovery.

