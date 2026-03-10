McDonald’s India North & East appoints Sara Arjun as Brand Ambassador, launches Rs.119 Buddy Meal Campaign

Advertisement

McDonald’s India North and East has announced actor Sara Arjun as its new brand ambassador, marking a nostalgic return for the young actor who had earlier appeared in a popular McDonald’s television commercial as a child.

The collaboration coincides with the launch of a new television campaign promoting the “Buddy Meal,” a value offering designed for friends who enjoy sharing food together. The campaign highlights the emotional connection many customers have developed with the brand over the years while bringing back a familiar face associated with its earlier advertisements.

The Buddy Meal, priced at Rs.119, includes two burgers with options such as McAloo Tikki or Veg Surprise, along with two Cokes and one medium fries. The offering combines some of McDonald’s well-known menu items in a meal package meant for two people.

The advertisement recreates the playful girlfriend and boyfriend banter from an earlier McDonald’s commercial. In the film, Sara is shown joking about how modern relationships often involve high expectations and grand gestures, while her friend expresses a simple wish for a McAloo Tikki burger. The light-hearted exchange highlights the idea that simple moments and shared meals can bring joy.

The campaign concludes with the message “Khao Meal, Baat Ke,” focusing on sharing food, enjoying time together and offering value to customers.

With Sara Arjun returning in a new role, McDonald’s India-North and East aims to tap into nostalgia among long-time customers while encouraging a younger audience to create their own memories with the brand.

The Buddy Meal is available for a limited time across McDonald’s outlets in North and East India. Customers can order the meal through dine-in, takeaway, drive-thru services, the McDonald’s app and major food delivery platforms.