“May 23!! the date I cannot forget!!”: Nagarjuna Akkineni remembers his last film with father as it completes 12 years

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Hyderabad: Superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni cherishes the date May 23 as it coincidentally marks the release date of his last film with his father Akkineni Nageswara Rao and his entry in cinema with the film Vikram in 1986. The actor shared a heartfelt note marking the occasion.

Nagarjuna expressed his gratitude to his fans for their blessings and love throughout his career, as the actor completed his 40 years in cinema as the lead actor after debuting with the film Vikram. It was directed by V. Madhusudhana Rao and was the remake of Jackie Shroff’s starrer ‘Hero’.

The actor penned a heartfelt note on his X handle to recall his last collaboration with his father ANR on the film ‘Manam’, which was also coincidentally released on May 23. It also starred Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Shriya Saran in the prominent roles.

Nagarjuna said, “Thank you for all the blessings and love being showered on me today. May 23!! the date I cannot forget!! The day which I had the honour of producing and releasing the last film MANAM of my legendary father ANR the film which I had the privilege of working both with my father and my sons.”

“Years ago MAY 23 also allowed me to release my first film Vikram, an opportunity to entertain you,to be blessed and loved by all of you. My deepest gratitude to all the fans who have stood by me all these years. Looking forward for many more May 23’s,” added Nagarjuna.

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Actor Naga Chaitanya also paid tribute to his father Nagarjuna Akkineni for completing 40 years in the cinema industry. He called him an “inspiration” for the filmmakers. He also recalled his contribution to film ‘Manam’, saying that the film will always “special” to him.

“From Vikram to every milestone after that setting trends with bold daring steps inspiring me, filmmakers and generations. Thank you king Nagarjuna. Marking 12 Years For Classic Manam ANR lives on a film that will always stay special to me and fortunate to be part of. This day May 23rd will always stay special,” Naga Chaitanya wrote on his X handle.

Nagarjuna started as a child actor in the Telugu film industry and later gained fame in the industry with films like Siva, Geethanjali, Ninne Pelladata, Annamayya, Manmadhudu, and Oopiri.

(ANI)