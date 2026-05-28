Matthew Perry’s assistant sentenced to 41 months in prison in Ketamine overdose case

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Washington: Kenneth Iwamasa, the longtime personal assistant of late ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry, has been sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for his role in the actor’s fatal ketamine overdose in October 2023.

The sentencing was handed down on Wednesday by United States District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett. In addition to the prison term, Iwamasa was fined USD 10,000, according to Variety.

According to a release from the US Department of Justice, Iwamasa pleaded guilty in August 2024 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine resulting in death and serious bodily injury. He is the fifth and final defendant to be sentenced in connection with Perry’s death.

Court documents stated that Iwamasa, who had known Perry since 1992 and became his live-in assistant in 2022, played a key role in obtaining and administering ketamine to the actor in the weeks leading up to his death.

Prosecutors alleged that despite being aware of Perry’s long history with addiction and lacking any medical training, Iwamasa repeatedly injected the actor with ketamine.

In their sentencing position, prosecutors wrote that “rather than help Mr Perry maintain sobriety, [Iwamasa] became his enabler and drug supplier,” as quoted by Variety.

From September 2023 until Perry’s death, Iwamasa conspired with physician Salvador Plasencia and drug counselor Erik Fleming, among others, to “knowingly and intentionally distribute ketamine to Perry,” according to the Department of Justice release.

Authorities said Plasencia supplied 20 vials of ketamine, along with syringes and tablets, worth approximately USD 57,000.

He also taught Iwamasa how to inject the drug. Although the ketamine supplied by Plasencia was not identified as the direct cause of death, prosecutors noted that Iwamasa continued sourcing the substance even after witnessing Perry react dangerously to one injection.

Court filings revealed that Perry had “freeze[d] up” following one administration of ketamine by Plasencia, prompting the physician to reportedly say, “Let’s not do that again,” as quoted by Variety.

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Despite the warning, Iwamasa later arranged additional ketamine through Fleming, who obtained the drug from Jasveen Sangha, also known as the “Ketamine Queen.”

On October 28, 2023, Iwamasa allegedly injected Perry with “at least three shots of Sangha’s ketamine,” which prosecutors said caused the actor’s death.

Investigators further stated that after calling 911 on the day Perry died, Iwamasa intentionally failed to disclose ketamine among the medications the actor had been using.

He also concealed his role in administering the injections and “took steps to remove and destroy evidence related to Perry’s use of ketamine in the days leading up to the actor’s death.”

According to court documents, Iwamasa later contacted Fleming and said he had “deleted everything,” as quoted by Variety.

Federal authorities have already sentenced the other defendants connected to the case. Sangha received a 15-year prison sentence, while Plasencia and Fleming were sentenced to two-and-a-half years and two years respectively after pleading guilty to federal narcotics charges.

As Perry’s assistant, Iwamasa’s responsibilities included coordinating the actor’s medical care and ensuring he followed prescribed treatments. He reportedly earned USD 150,000 annually in the role, according to Variety.

Matthew Perry, globally known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom ‘Friends,’ died in October 2023 at the age of 54.

(Source: ANI)