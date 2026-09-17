Matthew McConaughey may star in Maharaja’s Hollywood remake

Advertisement

New Delhi: Vijay Sethupathi’s Tamil entertainment Maharaja is set for a Hollywood remake. There has been speculation that Matthew McConaughey could be cast as the Hollywood remake star.

As per reports, producer Sudhan Sundaram revealed that the Hollywood agency had contacted the film rights broker to acquire the remake rights of the film following the commercial success of Maharaja in China.

The movie is currently planning the project to be helmed by a star from Hollywood and the production is planned to go on floors next year, added reports.

Meanwhile, Sundaram feels hollywood actor McConaughey’s could be on the list to play lead actor in the remake, however, the agency is yet to finalise the actor and the studio for the project.

Advertisement

According to him, the film rights people were approached for the remake of Maharaja after the film did well in China.

He said that an A-lister from Hollywood is interested in the movie and discussions are ongoing for the Hollywood project.

This Hollywood project is in the preliminary stages and the confirmation about the Hollywood star cast and the Hollywood studio has to be announced.