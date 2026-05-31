Matt Brown passes away at 43, brother Bear Brown confirms on social media

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New Delhi: Matt Brown ‘Alaskan Bush People’ star died at the age of 43, brother Bear Brown confirms his death on social media post today.

He was featured in ‘Alaskan Bush People’ series that was made in the year 2014. Brown appeared in about 80 episodes of the series that covered the lives of the Brown family.

Brother Bear Brown talked about the incident on Instagram, he looked upset while making the video and said, ““I wanted to start out by saying that I can’t confirm that I can’t confirm that it’s a hundred percent true right now, but it is what I’m hearing.”

“I’m being told that late last night that Matt took his own life… witnesses say that he was in a river, at a river, or close to a river and that he took his own life, and they saw him floating down the river.

Bear Brown also added that this information is based on the witnesses and there is no official confirmation regarding the matter yet. That body of Matt Brown is yet to be found for the confirmation.

Bear also talked about his brother’s suffering lately regarding alcohol and substance abuse and that he stayed estranged from the family for a long time.

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Search operation to find him is ongoing in the area he was last seen by the witnesses. But he has not been found yet even after efforts being made with equipment that can detect human remains or implements that can drag the river bottom.

It was also reported that search operations had to be paused due to the weather condition in the area.

More details are awaited.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bear Brown (@bearbrownthekingofextreme)

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