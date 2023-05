‘MasterChef Australia’ judge Jock Zonfrillo dies on eve of new series

Advertisement

Melbourne: Jock Zonfrillo, who was a judge on ‘MasterChef Australia’, died suddenly on the eve of the cooking show’s new series. He was 46.

His death was confirmed according to a statement from Australian broadcaster Network 10, reports cnn.com

The presenter passed away in Melbourne on Sunday, according to the statement, which gave no cause of death.

Zonfrillo joined the popular cooking competition in 2019 and was supposed to star in the premiere of the new series on Monday alongside guest judge British chef Jamie Oliver.

The episode has been pulled from the air, Network 10 said in their statement.

Born in Glasgow in 1976, Zonfrillo learned his trade from some of the world’s most celebrated chefs. His career in the kitchen began in the United Kingdom, where he worked in London under chef Marco Pierre White, whom he later credited with saving his life.

Zonfrillo had tried heroin as a teenager in Glasgow and drug addiction followed him for years as he built on his early success, according to his memoir ‘Last Shot’, which was published last year.

He hosted a number of cooking programmes, including ‘Nomad Chef’, which gave an insight into cuisine in some of the world’s most remote communities, as well as ‘Restaurant Revolution’ and ‘Chef Exchange’.

Zonfrillo is survived by his wife, Lauren Fried, and four children.

In a statement shared by Network 10, Zonfrillo’s family said they were devastated by his passing.

“So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky.”

“We implore you to please let us grieve privately as we find a way to navigate through this and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son, and friend,” the statement added.

In a post on Facebook, celebrity chef Oliver said he was in “total shock” to wake up to the news of Zonfrillo’s death.

“We had the best time working together for this year’s master chef Jock was very generous to me with his time and spirit in the show and for that I was really grateful,” he wrote.

“Jock will be so very missed… I can’t believe I’m writing this,” he added.

British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay called Zonfrillo’s death “devastating news”.

“I truly enjoyed the time we spent together on MasterChef in Australia. Sending all my love to Lauren and the family in this difficult time.”