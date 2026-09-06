‘Masakali’ from Delhi-6 was originally made for Farah Khan’s 2007 movie

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Mumbai: Director Farah Khan recently unveiled that AR Rahman actually had the song ‘Masakali’ from Delhi-6 originally written for her 2007 film ‘Om Shanti Om’.

Speaking on one episode of her YouTube blog where she was having a chat with music director Vishal Dadlani at his farm, Farah recounted the journey of her movie, and what the music production was like back when it was being made.

According to Farah, Rahman had composed “Masakali” for her at the time and that she totally adored that song and especially adored the word “Masakali,” but did not really know where in the film Om Shanti Om, she would fit in the composition.

Finally, the song was given to Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s 2009 Delhi-6 that stars Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor.

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Farah also looked at Om Shanti Om with Vishal. According to Vishal, Om Shanti Om was one of the last true masala Bollywood musical numbers made.

“The visuals in the song “Dhoom Taana” and up until now, it amuses me when fans are just extremely surprised at how exactly that was made when we didn’t have something like AI,” the composer said.

The 2007 film, directed by Farah and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, has SRK and Deepika in lead roles along with Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade, and Kirron Kher.