Masaba Gupta gets married to beau Satyadeep Misra – See pics

Fashion designer and actress Neena Gupta’s daughter Masaba Gupta got married to her actor beau Satyadeep Misra on Friday. The two opt for an intimate ceremony and announced the news with matching posts on Instagram. In the wedding pictures, the couple can be seen donned in matching pink outfits, and without a doubt, both of their outfits were from Masaba’s design label- House of Masaba.

While sharing the post the newlyweds wrote, “Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability, and most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption – this is gonna be great!”

Messages flooded the comments thread shortly after Masaba shared the post. Several celebrities congratulated the couple on their big day. Athiya Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anil Kapoor, and Mira Kapoor are some of the A-listers that pour in wishful messages. Ananya Panday wrote, “Stunning only love,” praising the bride.

Masaba told Vogue that the couple had a court wedding. “The idea was to keep it very small and in the presence of our immediate family,” she said. She further stated that they wanted to keep the ceremony very intimate because they felt that that was the right thing to do.

Masaba said, “we will not be celebrating in a big way going forward. However, there will be a party with close friends and family about 80-85 people who’ve had a meaningful relationship with Satyadeep and me.”

As per the reports, Masaba and Satyadeep met each other on the sets of her show Masaba Masaba. Since then, the couple has been making appearances on each other’s Instagram. Previously, Masaba was married to producer Madhu Mantena, whereas Satyadeep was to actress Aditi Rao-Hydari.