Marvel Fans found Ajay Devgan’s Jigar, call it ‘Shang-Chi And The Legends of Ten Vimal Packets’

Marvel fans recently came across Ajay Devgan’s 1992 film Jigar, since then a series of memes regarding the scenes from the movie has been circulating all over the Internet.

Netizens find that the scenes match the theme of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of Ten Rings hence, started sharing clips from the movie on all social media platforms, having a hell lot of fun out of it.

Amid which a dubbed video that includes a scene from Jigar with the sound effects of Marvel’s film has gone viral.

The video was shared by Filtercopy on its official Instagram page on Monday with the caption, “Coming soon at a Panvadi near you, IN 3D.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FilterCopy (@filtercopy)

The comments section is filled with hilarious responses; one person wrote, “Vimal Chi and the legend of ten vimal packets” and another comment read, “Zubaan kesari now haath kesari.”

Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legends of Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. It stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung.

