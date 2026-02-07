Mariah Carey Shines at 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Advertisement

Milan: Grammy-winning singer Mariah Carey delivered a show-stopping performance at the Opening Ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games at San Siro Stadium, according to E! News.

Dressed in an all-white sparkling gown paired with a flowing feather boa, Carey took to the stage and captivated the audience as she opened her performance with Italian classic “Volare (Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu)” by Domenico Modugno.

She later transitioned into her 2025 song “Nothing Is Impossible,” showcasing her signature high notes as dancers performed around a spiral-shaped stage.

Ahead of the ceremony, Carey had spoken about the preparations involved for the performance. “I can’t believe it. I have to sing in Italian,” she said during an appearance on The Big Tigger Morning Show last month, according to E! News.

Advertisement

The performance marked one of the major musical highlights of the Olympic opening ceremony, which also featured several global stars and cultural tributes celebrating Italy’s heritage.

Frank, who is also a U.S. Army Sergeant added, “It’s sort of wearing two uniforms, and I’m grateful for the opportunity. I’ve learned a lot through serving in the U.S. Army, and I think it’s made me a better bobsledder, father, husband, teammate, and just ultimately, I’m very grateful for all of this,” according to E! News.

Carey’s appearance at the Olympics comes shortly after she was honoured with MusiCares’ Person of the Year award on January 31, recognising her contributions to music and philanthropy, according to E! News.

(ANI)