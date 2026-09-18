Marathi thriller ‘Gondhal’ becomes India’s official entry for Oscars 2027

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Mumbai: Marathi thriller ‘Gondhal’ has been selected as the official entry from India for the International Feature Film category at the Oscars 2027. The Film Federation of India (FFI) announced the much-awaited Oscar entry for India on Friday.

As per a statement by FFI, the selection was made by the FFI Selection Committee. The committee comprised 14 members representing different regions and areas of expertise across the Indian film industry, with filmmaker P Sheshadri serving as Chairman.

Marathi film ‘Gondhal’ was directed by Santosh Davakhar and starred Kishor Kadam, Ishita Deshmukh, Yogesh Sohoni, Nishad Bhoir and Anuj Prabhu in the lead roles. With a runtime of approximately 2 hours, the movie was selected from the films entered for consideration by the Film Federation of India.

The Selection Committee included filmmakers, actors, producers, cinematographers, editors and other professionals from across India.

The official Oscar entry for the Marathi film marks a landmark milestone for Marathi cinema, with Gondhal now representing India in the Academy Awards’ International Feature Film race.

The makers of Gondhal shared the news on their Instagram through their film’s page. They described the selection of Gondhal as a “proud an historic moment for Indian cinema”.

“A proud and historic moment for Indian cinema! With immense pride and heartfelt gratitude, we thank the Government of India, the Film Federation of India (FFI), the distinguished jury members from across India, and the entire Indian film fraternity for placing their trust in Gondhal and honouring it as India’s Official Entry for the 99th Academy Awards—The Oscars 2027.”

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They credited the achievement to the cast and crew of Gondhal.

“This milestone belongs to every artist, technician and member of Team Gondhal whose passion brought this dream to life. From the soil of Maharashtra to the global stage—Gondhal proudly carries the spirit of India,” added Gondhal’s team.

The movie is set against the cultural backdrop of rural Maharashtra and explores the collision between ritual tradition, personal ambition and human vulnerability.

The latest recognition adds to Gondhal’s growing list of accolades on the festival circuit, including awards at IFFI, the Bengaluru International Film Festival, the Pune International Film Festival and the Third Eye Asian International Film Festival.

The movie was released in theatres on November 14, 2025.

(Source: ANI)