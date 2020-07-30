Ashutosh Bhakre
Photo Credit: 99telugu

Marathi actor Ashutosh Bhakre commits suicide

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: Marathi actor Ashutosh Bhakre has allegedly committed suicide. He was 32.

Ashutosh was the husband of Marathi actress Mayuri Deshmukh. As per reports, Ashutosh committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Nanded town’s Ganesh Nagar in the Marathwada region ended his life on Wednesday evening. The actor was found hanging in his apartment by his parents, sources said.

Ashutosh had featured in Marathi films like “Bhakar” and “Ichar Tharla Pakka”.

The police is investigating the death, and thereason of suicide is yet to be ascertained. A case of accidental death has been registered with Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Nanded.

Unconfirmed reports claim the actor was battling depression and just a few days ago, he had shared a video on social media in which he can be seen trying to find out the reasons why a person commits suicide.

(With inputs from IANS)

You might also like
Entertainment

‘Baahubali’ director SS Rajamouli and family test Covid-19 positive

State

Actress Prakriti Mishra Of Odisha Files FIR Against Cyber Bullying

Nation

Swamy Says Sushant Singh Rajput Has Been Murdered, Presents Evidence In Support

State

Ollywood Actor Pintu Nanda Misbehaves Girl On Shooting Set! FIR Lodged

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.