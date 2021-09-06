Many are behaving like ‘wannabes’ over Sidharth’s death, says Arshi Khan

By IANS
Arshi Khan
Image Courtesy: IANS

Mumbai: Actress Arshi Khan is appalled at how many people are trying to hog the limelight over actor Sidharth Shukla’s death. She calls this behaviour “disgusting”.

“It is disgusting that people look out for self-benefit whenever a popular celebrity dies. I’m disappointed with many people I know, who are coming out as ‘wannabes’ over Sidharth Shukla’s death. Their action and statements in media is sounding like overacting and fake. Later they themselves will feel sorry about it,” Arshi tells IANS.

Related News

Sidharth Shukla’s death leaves young celebrities…

John Cena’s photo tribute to Sidharth goes viral,…

Shehnaaz Gill breaks down during Sidharth’s last rites

Shehnaaz is not in a state to talk, said Himanshi Khurana

The actress, who rose to popularity with ‘Bigg Boss 14’, suggests that such people should focus on themselves instead.

“People claiming they are ‘numb’, and are ‘unable to come out of it’ need to be involved in prayers and meditation and pray for Sidharth’s soul. It will be more helpful then involving themselves in giving bytes. They can also do some good cause like feeding less fortunate people or doing charity in Sidharth’s name,” she says.

Sidharth Shukla died on September 2 due to a heart attack.

You might also like
Entertainment

Vidyut Jammwal, Nandita Mahtani engaged?

Entertainment

Sidharth Shukla’s death leaves young celebrities shaken

Entertainment

Big B recalls Bansi Birju his first film with wife Jaya

Entertainment

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar celebrate a milestone

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.