Manoj Tiwari set to become father again at the age of 51, shares video of Godh Bharai

Famous Bhojpuri actor-singer turned politician Manoj Tiwari is all set to become a father one more time at the age of 51.

The couple are going to welcome their second child.

The father-to-be shared the exciting news with his fans and followers on Instagram, with a beautiful video of his wife Surabhi’s ”Godh Bharai” (Baby Shower) ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manoj Tiwari (@manojtiwari.mp)

Surabhi is Manoj Tiwari’s second wife and they welcomed a daughter in 2020. He was earlier married to Rani Tiwari in 1999 and together, they have a daughter named Rhiti.

For the Godh Bharai ceremony, Manoj Tiwari can be seen wearing a beige kurta set while his wife Surabhi wore a gorgeous red floral attire.