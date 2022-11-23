Manoj Tiwari set to become father again at the age of 51, shares video of Godh Bharai
Famous Bhojpuri actor-singer turned politician Manoj Tiwari is all set to become a father one more time at the age of 51.
The couple are going to welcome their second child.
The father-to-be shared the exciting news with his fans and followers on Instagram, with a beautiful video of his wife Surabhi’s ”Godh Bharai” (Baby Shower) ceremony.
Surabhi is Manoj Tiwari’s second wife and they welcomed a daughter in 2020. He was earlier married to Rani Tiwari in 1999 and together, they have a daughter named Rhiti.
For the Godh Bharai ceremony, Manoj Tiwari can be seen wearing a beige kurta set while his wife Surabhi wore a gorgeous red floral attire.