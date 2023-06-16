Manoj Manchu to organise special screening of ‘Adipurush’ for underprivileged kids

Hyderabad: Actor Manoj Manchu has joined hands with NGOs to organise a special screening of Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’ for underprivileged children in the Telugu states.

He announced the initiative to create a memorable experience for 2,500 underprivileged children in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Actors Manoj Manchu and Prabhas are colleagues and friends. Through this initiative, Manoj Manchu aims to show his unwavering support to the project and create a meaningful experience for children.

Several NGOs have come together for a special screening of the much-awaited movie. The special screening will take place from Saturday. The event promises to be an unforgettable experience for the children, filled with excitement, inspiration, and the magic of cinema.

‘Adipurush’, a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana, features Prabhas in the lead role. It also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon and is helmed by director Om Raut.

Manoj aspires to create a magical experience and help the children feel a deep sense of connection with the cultural heritage depicted in the film.

Additionally, his wife, Bhuma Mounika will be actively participating in this initiative to ensure its success.

Manoj Manchu said: “I am overwhelmed by the support and enthusiasm shown by everyone who has come together for this cause. It is a small step towards spreading happiness and love among these children who deserve all the happiness in the world. I am thrilled to extend my support to my friend Prabhas and his extraordinary film ‘Adipurush’, which will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark in Indian cinema.”

Prabhas said: “Adipurush is a project close to my heart, and it’s incredibly special to have Manoj’s support on it. I hope this film not only entertains but also inspires the young minds watching it.”

“As a mother, I understand the importance of providing happiness and support to children. This initiative is an opportunity for us to create a magical experience for these children and show them that they are loved and cared for. ‘Adipurush’ is a film that carries a powerful message, and I believe it will leave a lasting impact on the kids who watch it,” said Mounika.

Manoj and Mounika have also partnered with Namasthe World, a toy brand which will distribute some goodies post screening.