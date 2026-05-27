Manoj Bajpayee reacts to Ranveer Singh controversy over Don 3 exit

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Mumbai: Actor Manoj Bajpayee has reacted to the controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor over his sudden exit from Don 3.

Speaking during the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Governor, Manoj Bajpayee said that members of the film industry are largely learning about the issue through social media and do not have complete details about the matter. He expressed hope that the situation would be resolved soon in a positive manner.

The controversy began after FWICE announced action against Ranveer Singh following complaints related to his withdrawal from the project. According to FWICE officials, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar had approached the federation earlier this year regarding the actor’s exit from the film close to the shooting schedule, which allegedly caused disruption to the production plans.

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According to the sources, FWICE stated that it followed standard procedure by hearing the producers’ side before taking a decision. The organisation also claimed that multiple notices were sent to Ranveer Singh but no direct response was received from the actor.

Later, Ranveer Singh’s team released a statement maintaining that the actor continues to respect the film fraternity and everyone associated with the Don franchise. The statement also said that he chose not to publicly comment on the matter and remains focused on his professional commitments while wishing success to the franchise.