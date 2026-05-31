Manoj Bajpayee opens up about backlash over upcoming film, says family was targeted

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Mumbai: Actor Manoj Bajpayee has spoken about the controversy surrounding his upcoming Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat, revealing that he faced threats and online abuse after objections were raised against the film’s title.

The controversy erupted shortly after Netflix announced its 2026 content slate, with the film drawing criticism from certain groups who alleged that its title and content hurt religious sentiments. An FIR was later filed against the makers, prompting the team to issue an apology. Subsequently, the filmmakers informed the Delhi High Court that the movie would be released under a different title.

Reflecting on the incident, Manoj said the backlash was unexpected and affected everyone associated with the project. He maintained that the team acted quickly to address concerns and decided to modify the title in response to public objections.

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The actor also revealed that he continued travelling and working despite receiving threats. He expressed concern over the nature of online discourse, noting that many people formed opinions about the film without fully understanding its subject matter. According to him, social media often encourages quick reactions, making constructive discussions difficult.

The original teaser, unveiled during Netflix’s Next on Netflix 2026 event, was later removed from official platforms. The film features Manoj Bajpayee alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi and Divya Dutta. Written by Neeraj Pandey and Ritesh Shah, the project marks Ritesh Shah’s directorial debut.