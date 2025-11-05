Manish Malhotra’s debut production ‘Gustaakh Ishq’ release date postponed, to hit theatres on November 28

Advertisement

Mumbai: Indian ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s debut production ‘Gustaakh Ishq’ release date has been postponed. The film stars Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

The makers of ‘Gustaakh Ishq’ have announced the new release date of the movie. The Vijay Varma starrer is now set to release on November 28, 2025. Earlier, it was slated to release in theatres worldwide on November 21.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Manish Malhotra announced the new release date of the film. The movie is produced by his brother, Dinesh Malhotra, under the banner of Stage5 Productions.

“Mark your calendars, ishq has a new date for y’all. ‘Gustaakh Ishq’ is now releasing on 28th November, 2025,” read the post.

The teaser for the film was unveiled in August, earlier this year, giving a glimpse of Manish Malhotra’s “daring story of love – ishq.”

The teaser hints at a period romance, focusing on the budding love story between the characters of Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah also makes an enigmatic appearance, adding more layers to the narrative.

Advertisement

Set in the bylanes of Purani Dilli and the fading kothis of Punjab, ‘Gustaakh Ishq’ promises a love story of passion and unspoken desire, from a world where architecture holds memory and music carries longing, the makers said, as per the press release.

Directed by Vibhu Puri, the film features a talented ensemble, with music composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, lyrics penned by Gulzar, sound design by Resul Pookutty, and cinematography by Manush Nandan.

Besides Vijay Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles, the film also features actor Sharib Hashmi in a prominent part.

Opening up about his debut as a film producer, Manish Malhotra said, “My love for cinema began in childhood. The silver screen was my doorway to the world. Watching colours, clothes, music, and lifestyles unfold in cinema halls shaped my imagination and inspired me to become a designer. Today, stepping into film production feels like my way of giving back to the medium that has given me everything. With Stage5 Production, the journey ahead is about embracing the unexpected; through stories, genres, and films that continue to surprise and inspire.”

‘Gustaakh Ishq’ marks a new chapter for Manish Malhotra, one that looks back at the magic of classic storytelling while stepping into the future of Indian cinema.

Also Read: Manish Malhotra Recalls Styling Kajol During DDLJ Shoot