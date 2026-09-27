Mani Ratnam Praises Karthik Subbaraj’s ‘Dorothy’, Calls Him a “Special Talent”

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Chennai: Critically acclaied filmmaker Mani Ratnam praised Karthik Subbaraj’s recently released film ‘Dorothy’ on Saturday.

Dhammam Films shared the video message of Mani Ratnam in which director described Karthik as “special and promising talent.” The film stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role.

“Karthik is a very, very special talent. We have many, many young and promising new directors with us and Karthik is leading the pack. Dorothy is a very special film. The film language is very, very good. Extremely good. Very impressive. I am envious. The control over the language, the shots. The technique. Ilaiyaraaja’s music is really something very, very special. I am very happy. I wish him all the best,” said Mani Ratnam in the video message shared by Dhammam Films on their X handle.

Starring Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth in the lead roles, the film is set against the backdrop of caste, violence and prejudice.

Adding to the film’s emotional depth is an original score by the Maestro Ilaiyaraaja, marking the legendary composer’s milestone 1,540th film. His music acts as an integral emotional force within the narrative.

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Recently, the movie had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in the Centrepiece category, marking a significant milestone ahead of its worldwide theatrical releas.

Karthik Subbaraj, Writer-Director, said, “It is set against the backdrop of rural India in the early ’90s, where friendship, compassion and hope are constantly tested by the realities of caste, violence and prejudice. While the world of the film is deeply rooted in a specific place and time, the emotions at its heart are universal. I hope this teaser draws audiences into that world and leaves them curious to discover the story waiting beyond it,” as quoted in a press note.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain in association with Dhammam Films, Dorothy is backed by Jio Studios and Sikhya Entertainment.

(ANI)