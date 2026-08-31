Manasi Parekh shares her experience of escaping flood-hit Tibet

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Mumbai: Actor Manasi Parekh shares her experience of being trapped in floods and landslides along the Nepal-Tibet border after returning to Mumbai.

The actor was in Tibet for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra with a group when suddenly the disaster struck the area.

Actor Manasi Parekh while sharing her experience said that the last three to four days had been overwhelming.

Following the disaster broke out the actor along with her group were bound to stay in their bus for nearly four hours and had to travel by road to Nepal border.

When they were heading to Nepal another landslide blocked the route they were travelling from. Then they had to walk from there till they buses they had to board into from the other side.

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They then travelled through a difficult route to Kathmandu before finally returning to Mumbai. Parekh said reaching her family and meeting her daughter made the difficult journey worthwhile.

On her Instagram story, she wrote, “Thank you so much for all the love, messages, calls and prayers.. the last 3-4 days have been overwhelming and getting out of China and reaching the Nepal border felt like winning a war.. there was a huge land slide at the China town of Nyalam which kept us waiting in our bus for 4 hours till we could start our journey out of China by road.”

She added, “Then after a long bus ride of 40 miles we reached the border of Nepal where there had been another landslide which we had to walk through as there was no other way for us to make it till the buses waiting on the other side.”

She concluded, “And then it was the bumpiest bus ride of our lives as we made our way to Kathmandu which was 4 hours away. But all this was worth it because it meant coming back to Mumbai, To my family and getting to kiss my daughter”

Also Read: Manasi Parekh reaches Mumbai after harrowing escape from tibet floods