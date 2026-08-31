Manasi Parekh reaches Mumbai after harrowing escape from tibet floods

Advertisement

Mumbai: Manasi Parekh is safe after she was stranded amid her journey to Kailash Mansarovar and described the regions as “mind-boggling.”

The actress has returned to Mumbai safely after a gruelling trip from China through Nepal, caught in devastating flash floods on the Nepal-Tibet border.

Parekh was on a Kailash Mansarovar yatra there with the Isha Foundation of Sadhguru.

“It’s been an overwhelming three or four days,” said Parekh, who couldn’t take her chartered bus out of China as roads were blocked due to landslide.

Advertisement

The bus, with fellow passengers, got to wait in Nyalam for nearly four hours and then continued by road.

Once the team reached the Nepal border, they came across yet another landslide in the region.

The team had to walk through the stretch before taking a bus from there to Kathmandu. Parekh reunited with her husband and daughter at the airport in Mumbai.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to fan suggesting baby names on her latest Instagram post