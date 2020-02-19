Kalinga TV's paranormal TV show Mana Ki Namana to be aired from February 23

‘Mana Ki Namana’ II, Odisha’s most discussed paranormal TV show to be aired from Feb 23

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s most discussed paranormal TV show ‘Mana Ki Namana’ is going to be aired on Kalinga TV starting from February 23, 2020. The most awaited serial will be telecasted on every Sunday at 10.30 pm.

After garnering much appraisal in its season I, the unique and research based paranormal TV show will be back with its next chapter, the second season, from February 23 on Odisha’s leading TV channel, Kalinga TV. The repeat telecast will be at 5.30 PM on every Monday and at 11.30 PM on every Saturday.

The TV series is the first of its kind in India because unlike other paranormal films and TV shows where either a fiction is dealt or the anchor narrates a past incident; ‘Mana Ki Namana’ shows the live shoot at ground zero where the team practically interacts with paranormal entities, whom we commonly call ghosts.

Contact number of ‘Mana Ki Namana’ team: 9348536620 (WhatsApp & Call)

Anybody, who wants to contact ‘Mana Ki Namana’ team for paranormal investigation at any particular haunted building, house, place can call/message in this number. Investigation by ‘Mana Ki Namana’ team is completely free of cost.

National award winning film director Himansu Sekhar Khatua has conceptualized the show.

Cast & Crew of ‘Mana Ki Namana’ season II:

Deepak

Lead investigator and researcher

Manas

Investigator and videographer

Satyajit

Research Associate and videographer

Debashis

Editor and Audio Video Analyst

Sameer

Research Associate and Videographer

Prachi

Show designer and coordinator

