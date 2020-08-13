Mumbai: A man from Thane named Sagar Surve has been facing torturous trolls and is having sleepless nights for having a phone number that is similar to actress Rhea Chakraborty. The numbers are similar but differ by a single digit.

After some social media sites and television channels flashed the purported number of Rhea, the 32-year-old Surve has been the target of abusive calls, trolls, messages, video calls and harassment for over a week now.

Shaken by this unexpected onslaught, he has blocked over a 100 callers, avoided using his social media accounts, and as per Navi Mumbai Police’s advise, even switched off his phone for some time. He is using a friend’s number for his routine work.

When contacted, a Navi Mumbai Police official pointed out that since it’s a case of “mistaken phone number”, there’s little that can be done to check the menace, though the victim (Surve) has been advised to use an alternate number till the calls and messages subside.

Rhea is one of the accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case

(Inputs From IANS)