Mamata announces ban on screening of ‘The Kerala Story’ in Bengal, producer reacts

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a ban on the screening of the controversial film ‘The Kerala Story’ in the state.

She also instructed Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi to take the necessary steps to ensure the imposition of the ban.

“Certain scenes in the film can affect peace and harmony in West Bengal. So, we have decided to ban its screening everywhere in the state. The decision has been taken to maintain peace and harmony,” the Chief Minister told mediapersons on Monday.

While announcing the ban, she also took a dig at the Left government in Kerala for not taking a similar step.

“I do not support CPI(M). I want to speak about people. CPI(M) has a clandestine understanding with the BJP. Instead of just criticising the film, the Kerala government should have taken a similar step,” Banerjee said.

She also said that certain political parties are playing with fire.

“They are trying to create division among the people on the basis of religion and caste. That is why ‘The Kashmir Files’ was made just to malign the people of a particular community. And now we have ‘The Kerala Story’, which is yet another untrue story with distorted facts,” she said.

Banerjee also said that she has information about plans to come out with ‘The Bengal Files’ next.

“Now they are trying to malign the image of West Bengal,” the Chief Minister said.

Reacting over the decision of the West Bengal CM, producer of ‘The Kerala Story’ Vipul Shah said “If that is what she has done, we will take legal action. Whatever is possible under the provisions of law, we will fight.”

#WATCH | Reacting on his film #TheKeralaStory being banned in West Bengal, film’s producer Vipul Shah says, “If that is what she has done, we will take legal action. Whatever is possible under the provisions of law, we will fight.” https://t.co/FY3Qz8cljK pic.twitter.com/LeY23flUOg — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said, “Their (opposition) face is getting exposed, they’re doing appeasement and vote bank politics. By banning the film (The Kerala Story), West Bengal is committing injustice. Recently only, a girl was raped & murdered in Bengal…what are you ( Mamata Banerjee) getting by standing up for such terrorists…”.

#WATCH | “Their (opposition) face is getting exposed, they’re doing appeasement and vote bank politics. By banning the film (The Kerala Story), West Bengal is committing injustice. Recently only, a girl was raped & murdered in Bengal…what are you ( Mamata Banerjee) getting by… pic.twitter.com/D7ctBVXReJ — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

(With inputs from IANS)