Mallika Sherawat gets surprised to watch Sugandha mimic her so well

Mumbai: Actress Mallika Sherawat will be seen as the special guest on the ‘Zee Comedy Show’ during this Saturday’s episode while Mika Singh judges the show.

Sugandha Mishra Bhosle and Gaurav Dubey’s hilarious act made Mallika literally laugh out loud. While Gaurav flawlessly enacted Sooraj Barjatya, Sugandha delivered a stunning mimicry of Mallika that left the latter thoroughly impressed with her performance. In fact, Mallika was so thrilled by what she saw, she felt that the comedian was a mirror image of herself during the act.

As Mallika revealed: “Sugandha imitated me so well, it was just perfect. I am truly like that only! She aced the nuances, the expressions, everything. I never thought someone could mimic me so well, but Sugandha totally nailed it and I can never forget this one (the act).”

Reacting to her compliment, an ecstatic Sugandha said, “I would really like to thank Mallika ji for being a sport. I was really scared initially. When I was told about this act, I was really sceptical as I didn’t know how to mimic her at all, but they convinced me and thankfully it went well, and it was well appreciated.”

‘Zee Comedy Show’ airs on Zee TV.