malaika arora believes in smiling
Pic Credit: IANS

Malaika Arora Believes In Smiling And Being Happy

By IANS

Mumbai: Dancing diva Malaika Arora has posted a stunning picture dressed in all white ensemble and asked everyone to smile and be happy.

Malaika posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, she is seen wearing a white plunged neckline halter blouse paired with a white skirt. She completed her look with chunky gold earrings and minimum make-up.

malaika arora believes in smiling
Pic Credit: IANS

In the image, she is seen looking away from the camera and wrote “Hello Sunday …..jus smile n be happy” as the caption.

Recently, Malaika and her best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan were in Dharamshala, where actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor were shooting for their next film, “Bhoot Police”, a horror comedy.

Malaika posted a lot of images from the scenic hill town during her Dharamshala trip.

You might also like
State

Comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath Marries Actress Sulagna Panigrahi

Entertainment

Raveena Tandon and daughter joins Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Sadda kutta…

Entertainment

Here Is Why Rakhi Sawant Is A Perfect Fit For Bigg Boss 14

Entertainment

Ankit Tiwari’s Facebook Account Hacked

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.