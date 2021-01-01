Malaika And Arjun Kapoor Make Their Relationship Official On Instagram

By IANS
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora
Mumbai: Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have finally made their relationship official on Instagram with a loved-up picture.

Malaika and Arjun have been holidaying in Goa over the last week. She started the New Year with a picture with Arjun.

“It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day , it’s a new year ….. 2021 #eternallygrateful,” she captioned the image on Instagram.

In the image, she has her arm around Arjun’s shoulder. She is seen in a shimmery pantsuit while Arjun is seen in a vibrant shirt with brown pants.

While Arjun and Malaika have not denied their relationship, they don’t post many photos together on the internet.

Last month, Malaika and Arjun enjoyed some quality time with each other in Dharamshala with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. They went exploring the hills, and cafes. Saif and Arjun were shooting for the upcoming horror comedy “Bhoot Police” across locations in Himachal Pradesh.

