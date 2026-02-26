Makers dismiss AI rumors around Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth film promo

Advertisement

Chennai: The much awaited reunion of the Tamil cinemas’ superstars Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth have already set huge buzz. The icons are set to share screen space once again after several decades in a new film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

However, shortly after the films’ promotional video was unveiled, social media was flooded with claims that artificial intelligence had been used to create the teaser.

Putting an end to the speculation, the films’ production house Red Giant Movies released a behind the scenes (BTS) video clarifying that the promo was shot in real studio setup with the actors physically present.

The newly shared footage shows Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan performing their scenes under Nelson’s direction, with music composer Anirudh Ravichander also seen on set. The clip further captures crew members, lighting arrangements, and background artists addressing rumors that even the crowd shots were AI generated.

The BTS video concludes with the two veteran stars sharing a warm hug after completing their shots. Sharing the clip online.

Reunion after nearly five decades

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have previously worked together in multiple films, with their last on screen collaboration being Ninaithale Inikkum, directed by K. Balachander. Over the years, they shared screen space in classics like Apoorva Raagangal and Pathinaru Vayathinile, among others.

The announcement of their reunion has generated tremendous excitement among fans that have waited since a long to see this duo together again.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is also working on Jailer 2, another project helmed by Nelson, which is expected to hit theaters later this year.

The upcoming collaboration between the two stalwarts is already being seen as one of the biggest cinematic humans in the Tamil cinemas.