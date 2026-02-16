Main shooter arrested in Rohit Shetty house firing case: Mumbai Crime Branch

Advertisement

Mumbai: The alleged main shooter of the Rohit Shetty house firing case has been arrested in India, which has been a significant breakthrough, raising the total number of arrests to 11 as the police investigation into the incident continues.

Deepak Sharma, who has been identified as the alleged shooter, was arrested in Rajasthan, together with five other suspects, the officials said. The crime branch anti-extortion unit also made coordinated operations where several of the accused were detained in Uttar Pradesh.

The arrests mark the new development of the case stemming from the first-week of February shooting outside the house of Shetty in the Juhu locality of Mumbai. Police say at least five rounds of bullets were fired at the first floor of the 9-storey building in the pre-dawn of February 1, 2026, just missing the occupants and breaking a gym window.

In the investigation, it had been earlier indicated that five suspects were charged with the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) after the suspects were remanded to police custody by a special court. All 11 accused in the case are under the MCOCA provisions, now that the suspected shooter and his accomplices have been arrested recently, the authorities claimed.

The incident has also been linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang by the police, and another main suspect, Shubham Lonkar, has been reported to be one of the wanted persons who is believed to have masterminded the plot, as stated by the law enforcers.

The crime division is active and collecting evidence and motive behind the attack, and goes as far as studying the CCTV footage and re-creating the sequence of events that resulted in the shooting. No official statements have been made regarding any direct threats against Shetty as yet, and the reason for the attack is still under investigation.

