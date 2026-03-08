“Main apni favourite hoon…”: Kareena Kapoor channelises inner ‘Geet’ on International Women’s Day

Advertisement

Mumbai: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is channelising her inner ‘Geet’ this Women’s Day, giving a shoutout to all the women.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Kareeena shared a carousel of her solo pictures and wrote, “To all the women out there DON’T EVER FORGET… to say every single day of your life…MAIN APNI FAVOURITE HOON… Happy women’s day ladies.”

The ‘Jab We Met’ star appears to be relaxing in what appear to be pictures from her vacations.

Fans quickly took to the comment section and showered love on the actor, while also sharing Women’s Day wishes to her.

Meanwhile, celebrities have penned special messages across social media platforms, celebrating the spirit of womanhood.

Actor Anupam Kher, while speaking to ANI, highlighted the invaluable role women play in shaping families, communities and society at large.

“On International Women’s Day, my heartfelt salute to all the women of the world. I truly believe that whoever has the power to give birth to another life is the greatest, and that is a woman,” Kher told ANI.

Actor-politician Hema Malini, in a social media post, wrote, “Reaching out to all women – each remarkable in her own way, all capable multitaskers, homemakers, entrepreneurs, seasoned business women who have mastered the art of work-life balance – a shout out to all of you, wherever you are! Remember, you are a unique, blessed creation of God. Just learn to enjoy life on your own terms!”

Kangana Ranaut also took to her Instagram story and shared Women’s Day greetings.

“Every day is your day. Being a woman is a superpower. Know your powers and understand how to use them to your advantage and never against your own self. Never regret being generous what you give is what you get but it might not come from where you expect. So keep going, never mind being a fool, always hope that you never fool anyone or take advantage of people or situations,” a part of her note read.

Among others were Sonakshi Sinha, Zoya Akhtar, Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgn, Virat Kohli, Shatrughan Sinha, and Chiranjeevi, who shared heartfelt messages to honour on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

(Source: ANI)