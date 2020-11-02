Mahurat of Odia upcoming film ‘Kahibini Tate I Love You’ held

Cuttack: The mahurat of Odia upcoming film ‘Kahibini Tate I Love You’ was held on Monday in Cuttack. Lubun of the popular Odia pair of choreographers Lubun-Tubun will be seen as the hero for the first time in the big screen through this film. Sona from Mumbai will be the leading lady of the film.

The film also stars Arpita Kar, Sandeep Mishra, Rishnaa, Saroj Das, Prabhati Sahu, Pushpa Panda, Ashok Das, Mili Mohanty, Tania Bhai, Disco Reddy, Kalia, Guddu, Mister Gulua, Kalia Sandha and Abhishek.

The film dwells upon a romantic story. As the title of the film suggests, as per the plot, the hero and heroine take long to utter the three musical words, ‘I Love you’ to each other. That is the central theme on which the story revolves.

Made under Titli Productions and co-produced by LT Productions, story of the film has been written by Pritish Mohanty, who also is the producer of the film. Direction and Screenplay will be by Lubun-Tubun. Dialouges are by Bapu Goswami. Lyrics are by Nirmal Nayak and Bapu Goswami while Baidyanath Das is the music director.

Pranay Jethy is the Creative Head of the film. Singers Diptirekha Padhi, Arpita Choudhury and Humane Sagar have lent their voice to the songs.