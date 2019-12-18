Mahurat of Odia

Mahurat of Odia upcoming film ‘Indrajal’ held

By Himanshu Guru

Bhubaneswar: The mahurat of Odia upcoming film ‘Indrajal’ was held at a hotel in the capital city today. Produced by RR Events, the romantic film features Devjani and Sambit in the lead roles. Devjani is coming back to the big screen with this film after a while. A unique fact about the story of ‘Indrajal’ is that the plot dwells upon a few incidents that take place from the morning to the late night of a day.

The shooting of the film will begin from December 22 while the second schedule will kick start on Jan 4, 2020. The story part will be shot in and around Bhubaneswar while the songs will be shot in a few attractive locations out of Odisha including the Eco Park in Kolkata.

The plot of the film is all about the bearing of the protagonist who gets punished for a past mistake. While the film also has suspense, basically it is a romantic flick, the film unit intimated.

Sambit and Devjani had earlier been paired in another Odia film titled ‘Film’.

Here is the cast and crew:
  • Actors: Devjani, Sambit, Pradyumna Lenka, Tapi Mishra, Sujit Paikray & Pruthiraj
  • Producer: Ramesh Barik
  • Director: Pinu Nayak
  • Creative head: Pranay Jethy
  • Lyricist: Dr. Nirmal Nayak
  • Music: Abhijit
  • Singers: Humane Sagar, Tariq Aziz, Satyajit, Subham Padhy, Antara Chakrabarty
  • Dialogues: Rajani Ranjan
  • Choreography: Lubun-Tubun
