Mahesh Babu’s production ‘Rao Bahadur’ to release on June 5

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Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu production ‘Rao Bahadur’ has finally got a release date. The movie stars Satyadev in the lead role.

Taking to his Instagram handle, actor Satyadev shared the poster and the release date of the film. While sharing the post, the makers wrote, “The date is locked for the royal arrival. Meet Rao Bahadur in cinemas worldwide from 5th JUNE, 2026.”

The teaser for Mahesh Babu Productions’ much-awaited film ‘Rao Bahadur’ was unveiled last year. It was shared by SS Rajamouli and gives a glimpse into a dark and mystical world. The film is described as a “psychological drama” with touches of mystical realism, promising a unique cinematic journey.

The movie is directed by Venkatesh Maha and presented by Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s GMB Entertainment are backing the project. Before this, the first look of the film was unveiled. The poster featured Satyadev in the ensemble of a king, surrounded by peacock feathers and ornate details. It also depicts kids hanging onto Satyadev’s attire and moustache, offering a humorous touch to the narrative.

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For Satyadev, the transformation required significant commitment. He said, “Five hours in makeup each morning gave me the rare chance to disappear into the character completely. By the time we rolled, I wasn’t just playing Rao Bahadur; I was living him,” as quoted by Variety.

Meanwhile, Satyadev was seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Kingdom. The spy thriller featured Deverakonda as Constable Surya, aka Suri, an undercover agent involved in covert operations. Satyadev plays Siva, Deverakonda’s elder brother, and has received a thumping response from both critics and audiences alike.

As for Mahesh Babu, the actor will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s film ‘Varanasi’.

(Source: ANI)