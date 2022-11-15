Mahesh Babu’s father, veteran actor Krishna passes away at 80

Hyderabad: Veteran Tollywood actor-producer and Mahesh Babu’s father, Krishna died on Tuesday at around 4 am in Hyderabad. Mr Krishna was 80 years old.

He had suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday and was rushed to the emergency department of Continental Hospitals in Hyderabad at 1.15 am on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The doctors performed CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on him immediately and he was shifted to the ICU for treatment and observation. The actor was in a critical condition and he was being treated on a ventilator, the doctor said.

Mr Krishna, originally Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, was one of the top actors of the time and had acted in 350 films. The successful director and producer, was awarded with the Padma Bhushan in 2009.

Mr Krishna was the father-in-law of TDP leader Jay Galla. The veteran actor had also been an MP in the 1980s but quit politics after the death of the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and many other film celebrities have expressed grief on the demise of the actor-producer.

The actor’s wife wife and Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi passed away in September this year. His elder son Ramesh Babu has also died in January. Actress Vijaya Nirmala, who was his second wife, had died in 2019.